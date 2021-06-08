IRCTC - Mobile App Redesign

Hi Guys, finally it is time to showcase the largest case study I have done ever. I started working on this project in April and after a couple of months, it is done.

You can check the complete case study here: ''https://lnkd.in/gYEYzuw''

IRCTC has always piqued my interest, and I always wanted to do a redesign on this. It was one of the most common things we use in life yet we are happy with the way things are. This is true for most government websites, they do not really focus on customers. So it is up to us to go find these websites and do a redesign on them.

When there is a lot of things pending to be done, it is better to have a to-do list and a reminder to set you up on this path. I used Notion as my to-do list to help me organize all this stuff. And this was the first time I took the time to do a prototype, ideate, test, and finalize the design. I have tried my level best to add the features that people wanted and refine the user interface.

I started with a survey and ended the project with another survey and got a SUS score of 80.5%. Also along the way, I refined my whole design process as well.