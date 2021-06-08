Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there !
This is the minimal Landing Page for Furniture E-Commerce, suited for furniture manufacturers, showroom owners, decorative stores, interior designers, and landscaping studios.
It contains a Figma file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.
Get It HERE-
http://www.uplabs.com/posts/furniture-e-commerce-landing-page
Main Features-
1. 12 Grid Layout for easy development
2. Unique and Modern Design
3. Refreshing and Creative Design
4. Easy to Utilize and 100% Customizable
5. Pixel Perfect
Like, Comments & Feedback are always welcome :)