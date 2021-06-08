Hey there !

This is the minimal Landing Page for Furniture E-Commerce, suited for furniture manufacturers, showroom owners, decorative stores, interior designers, and landscaping studios.

It contains a Figma file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.

Get It HERE-

http://www.uplabs.com/posts/furniture-e-commerce-landing-page

Main Features-

1. 12 Grid Layout for easy development

2. Unique and Modern Design

3. Refreshing and Creative Design

4. Easy to Utilize and 100% Customizable

5. Pixel Perfect

Like, Comments & Feedback are always welcome :)