Niteen4u

Furniture E-Commerce Landing Page

Niteen4u
Niteen4u
  • Save
Furniture E-Commerce Landing Page website e-commerce visual design ui design minimal design web design figma furniture landing page hero section minimalistic
Download color palette

Hey there !

This is the minimal Landing Page for Furniture E-Commerce, suited for furniture manufacturers, showroom owners, decorative stores, interior designers, and landscaping studios.

It contains a Figma file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.
Get It HERE-
http://www.uplabs.com/posts/furniture-e-commerce-landing-page

Main Features-
1. 12 Grid Layout for easy development
2. Unique and Modern Design
3. Refreshing and Creative Design
4. Easy to Utilize and 100% Customizable
5. Pixel Perfect

Like, Comments & Feedback are always welcome :)

Niteen4u
Niteen4u

More by Niteen4u

View profile
    • Like