Ātaahua Technology - a māori tech collaboration

Ātaahua Technology Limited
Priority 1: Website
To deliver by 30 September 2020, Ātaahua Technology is a māori technology collaboration working together using engaging visuals and services.
Scope
Most important factors:
- Informative
- Highlight's services
The Website must:
- be dynamic and vibrant
- display the organisation's vision
- great contact ability
- showcases culture and services