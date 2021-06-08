Indigo Phillips

Ātaahua Technology - a māori tech collaboration

Indigo Phillips
Indigo Phillips
  • Save
Ātaahua Technology - a māori tech collaboration branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Ātaahua Technology Limited

Priority 1: Website
To deliver by 30 September 2020, Ātaahua Technology is a māori technology collaboration working together using engaging visuals and services.

Scope
Most important factors:
- Informative
- Highlight's services

The Website must:
- be dynamic and vibrant
- display the organisation's vision
- great contact ability
- showcases culture and services

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Indigo Phillips
Indigo Phillips

More by Indigo Phillips

View profile
    • Like