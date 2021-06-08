Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Codesign

Metriq branding

Codesign
Codesign
Hire Me
  • Save
Metriq branding logo exploration saas fintech data analytics branding logo design
Metriq branding logo exploration saas fintech data analytics branding logo design
Download color palette
  1. Logo Dribbble Slide 3.png
  2. Logo Dribbble Slide 4.png

Really excited to present to you a logo we've been working on for Metriq- a data analytics platform to help you stay on top of your team KPIs.

Let us know your thoughts and feedback!
.
We're active on:
https://www.instagram.com/codesignuiux
.
Let's build your brand:
askcodesign@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Codesign
Codesign
Digital design team for smart interfaces & delightful brands
Hire Me

More by Codesign

View profile
    • Like