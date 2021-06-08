Aloysius Hanang D
Pendar

Zuuba Brand Book

Aloysius Hanang D
Pendar
Aloysius Hanang D for Pendar
Hire Us
  • Save
Zuuba Brand Book illustration icon styleguide brand brandbook branding logo
Download color palette

Visual Identitiy for Zuuba. Zuuba is an eCommerce marketing automation platform that helps brands gather and organize customer data to personalize omnichannel customer journeys at scale.

We are ready for new project, hit us an email hello@pendar.agency

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Pendar
Pendar
We turn ideas into digital products that people love
Hire Us

More by Pendar

View profile
    • Like