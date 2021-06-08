Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muhammad Izza Recka Putra

Let's Get Trip to Japan!

Hello Dribbbler!
Long time no see...

Here is my latest work about app that help user to get their best trip package in Japan. With this app, user can get their best experience when hava a trip in Japan.

Icon : Iconly by Piqo Design
Picture : Freepik and Avatarz

How do you think?
Be sure to leave your opinion in comment section.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
