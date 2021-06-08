Logofolio 20-21 Series-1

Trending designs to inspire you
Heyy folks!!! This is my 2nd logo for the 20-21 Logo Series 1
Tortoshield is an antivirus software company.
Logofolio 20-21 is a logo design series which is designed by me for the year 20-21.
Hope you guys like it.
Want to collaborate?
Email me - the.commun.dez@gmail.com