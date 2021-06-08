The Taimarino Project

Priority 1: Website

To deliver by 19 July 2020, the Organisation Taimarino has storytelling capabilities of their identity/vision/mission using engaging visuals and content.

Scope

Most important factors:

- Aesthetic excellence

- Informative

- Great functionality

The Website must:

- be dynamic and vibrant

- display the organisation's vision

- list workshops available including registration capabilities

- show client testimonials

- display surveys (event-triggered or scheduled)