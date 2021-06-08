Trending designs to inspire you
The Taimarino Project
Priority 1: Website
To deliver by 19 July 2020, the Organisation Taimarino has storytelling capabilities of their identity/vision/mission using engaging visuals and content.
Scope
Most important factors:
- Aesthetic excellence
- Informative
- Great functionality
The Website must:
- be dynamic and vibrant
- display the organisation's vision
- list workshops available including registration capabilities
- show client testimonials
- display surveys (event-triggered or scheduled)