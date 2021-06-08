Indigo Phillips

The Taimarino Project

Indigo Phillips
Indigo Phillips
  • Save
The Taimarino Project logo graphic design
Download color palette

The Taimarino Project

Priority 1: Website
To deliver by 19 July 2020, the Organisation Taimarino has storytelling capabilities of their identity/vision/mission using engaging visuals and content.

Scope
Most important factors:
- Aesthetic excellence
- Informative
- Great functionality

The Website must:
- be dynamic and vibrant
- display the organisation's vision
- list workshops available including registration capabilities
- show client testimonials
- display surveys (event-triggered or scheduled)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Indigo Phillips
Indigo Phillips

More by Indigo Phillips

View profile
    • Like