PG Brand Identity

PG Brand Identity
Visual Identity of the Payal Goyal Brand, A multi Artist operates in 2 segments: Beauty and Hair Design. What was once just a hobby today is a rewarding job

The project has the objective of developing a consistent visual Identity that represents the values, audience and purpose of client. The concept was focused on the origins of the makeup artists name.

We decided to create an Identity that reveal the essence of the brand, its attributes that of course differentiate from its local
competition.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
