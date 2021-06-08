Dimas Katon Bagaskoro

Geisha & a wild tiger

Geisha & a wild tiger japanese merch design tshirt design tattoo illustration japanese artwork geisha illustration tiger illustration tiger art tiger monster devil mascot graphicdesign design drawing illustration
Long time not posting on dribbble, so here i’am, i’ll try to more active in here ✨✌️. This is my recent personal project, what you guys think about this? Tell me on the comment.
And it’s available for sale, so if you guys interested feel free to message me, i’m open for a commission work too 😉✨🔥
Feel free to check out instagram too✨ https://www.instagram.com/katonartwrk/

