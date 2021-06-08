Shagun Bhardwaj

Logistic web design

Logistic web design
Today, I was scrolling some logistics websites and I found them really boring so, the idea of designing my own website came into my mind and I came up with this amazing design.

"for full view please visit my LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/shagun-bhardwaj/ "

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
