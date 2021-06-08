Logistic web design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today, I was scrolling some logistics websites and I found them really boring so, the idea of designing my own website came into my mind and I came up with this amazing design.
"for full view please visit my LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/shagun-bhardwaj/ "