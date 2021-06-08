Aloysius Patrimonio

Groves of Redwoods in Sequoia National Park Mono Line Art

Groves of Redwoods in Sequoia National Park Mono Line Art scenery
Mono line illustration of groves of giant sequoias or redwoods in Sequoia National Park in Sierra Nevada in California United States of America done in retro black and white monoline line art style.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
