E-commerce Login Page

Daily UI 001 - Sign Up

Recreate Japanese EC site, Rakuten.

Please leave any comments. Willing to improve it!

---

About Me

---

Hi! This is Anna.

I would like to be a more (re)creative and logical designer so I've started #DailyUIChallenge.

It's been a year since I've started this career as a UI/UX Designer. I will appreciate it if you could leave comments/feedback/advice on my #DailyUIChallenge if you have any.

Thank you for your support!