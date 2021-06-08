E-commerce Login Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Daily UI 001 - Sign Up
Recreate Japanese EC site, Rakuten.
Please leave any comments. Willing to improve it!
About Me
Hi! This is Anna.
I would like to be a more (re)creative and logical designer so I've started #DailyUIChallenge.
It's been a year since I've started this career as a UI/UX Designer. I will appreciate it if you could leave comments/feedback/advice on my #DailyUIChallenge if you have any.
Thank you for your support!