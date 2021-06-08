MONETA Online payment for any business

Hi There,

This is a Web UI exploration for Online payment for any business . Hope you guys will like it.

Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new design.

Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.

************

Thanks for your time and have a good day!

Available for new projects! Let's have a talk:

hasnurujjol99@gmail.com