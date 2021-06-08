pokecenter

Trending designs to inspire you
This piece hits home, as Pokemon holds a rather special place in my childhood memories. Thus, working on this was exciting and somewhat emotional at the same time. Extra brownie points for you if you could recognise the iconic map on the side!
I dedicate this to all Pokemon Trainers around the world!