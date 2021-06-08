Jason Yong

Jason Yong
Jason Yong
pokecenter 3d lowpoly
This piece hits home, as Pokemon holds a rather special place in my childhood memories. Thus, working on this was exciting and somewhat emotional at the same time. Extra brownie points for you if you could recognise the iconic map on the side!

I dedicate this to all Pokemon Trainers around the world!

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Jason Yong
Jason Yong

