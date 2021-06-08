Sher

Chooni by the window GIF aftereffects design illustration pet window after effects animation
I did an illustration some time ago, it was referenced off of my own pet "chooni" and some other illustrations I found from pinterest and Google, thought I'd animate it this time, it was fun, will be creating some more short GIFs in the future!

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
