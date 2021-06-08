Moms 4 Hire

Talking to people on the phone is absolutely horrifying. The most traumatic part of growing up might have been the moment where it’s not socially acceptable for my mom to make my appointments for me anymore. Dentist? I can go a few years, I brush twice a day and (occasionally) floss. Doctor’s office for that pain in my side? Eh, it’ll probably go away. For sure, I have chosen barber shops simply because they let me schedule completely online. You can’t expect me to make small talk with my barber AND talk to a stranger on the phone.

Working on a new little side project to practice some more site motion 👉 Pipe Dream Power Up

Typeface is Poppins by Johnny Pinhorn on Google Fonts.