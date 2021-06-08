ViraJ Dhimmar

Sign up page - Daily UI 001

Sign up page - Daily UI 001 landingpage ui signupui signup dailyui001
Hello there,

I just took 100days design challange from DailyUI to polish my designing skill.

DAY - 01
CHALLANGE - Design Sign up page

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
