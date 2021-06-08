Mohammad Anis

Fashion Brand Logo lettermark monogram logo letter logo design letter logo letter mark logo fashion brand logo fashion logo design fashion logo minimal logo design minimal logo graphic design business logo design logo minimal logos business logo design logodesign logo design branding
The logo is done for a fashion brand. They want a cool monogram icon with GA and I come out with this. If you want an amazing one for you brand or company, feel free to knock me.
Let's talk about your projects
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
Mail: designeranis754@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801889720569

