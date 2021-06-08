Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Punch List Logo Design
Hey Dribblers 👋
I'm sharing with you a new logo for a Punch List. I hope you enjoy the colors and the whole concept. Feel free to give your thoughts in the comments.

Punch List® / logo design ✏
Inspirations: letter "P" + List 📃 = Punch List

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)❤️
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to sales@mobcoder.com

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
