Hey Dribblers 👋

I'm sharing with you a new logo for a Punch List. I hope you enjoy the colors and the whole concept. Feel free to give your thoughts in the comments.

Punch List® / logo design ✏

Inspirations: letter "P" + List 📃 = Punch List

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)❤️

-----------------------

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to sales@mobcoder.com