DAILYUI#001 - LANDING PAGE

My first post to the DailyUI Challenge: Client 1-Up Gaming's upcoming video game expo. All credit to Josh Rose (https://unsplash.com/@joshsrose), Andre Hunter (https://unsplash.com/@dre0316) and Jr Korpa (https://unsplash.com/@korpa) for the images and Hanna_Sh (https://dribbble.com/hanna_sh) for the inspiration. #DailyUI