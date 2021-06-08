Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DAILYUI#001 - LANDING PAGE

DAILYUI#001 - LANDING PAGE graphic design mobile gamer
My first post to the DailyUI Challenge: Client 1-Up Gaming's upcoming video game expo. All credit to Josh Rose (https://unsplash.com/@joshsrose), Andre Hunter (https://unsplash.com/@dre0316) and Jr Korpa (https://unsplash.com/@korpa) for the images and Hanna_Sh (https://dribbble.com/hanna_sh) for the inspiration. #DailyUI

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
