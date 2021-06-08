Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing Qonitya, a beautiful script font with a lot of alternates character and beautiful flourish that will help you to make a wonderful lettering.
Qonitya is perfect for logotype creation, lettering compositions, wedding invitations, fashion projects, book design cover, magazines typography, cards, packagings, posters, branding and more.
Come with Opentype feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering.This font is also support multi language.
To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.
In Zip Package :
– Qonitya otf
– Qonitya ttf
– Qonitya woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
