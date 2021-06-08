Introducing Qonitya, a beautiful script font with a lot of alternates character and beautiful flourish that will help you to make a wonderful lettering.

Qonitya is perfect for logotype creation, lettering compositions, wedding invitations, fashion projects, book design cover, magazines typography, cards, packagings, posters, branding and more.

Come with Opentype feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering.This font is also support multi language.

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.

In Zip Package :

– Qonitya otf

– Qonitya ttf

– Qonitya woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Alternate

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

