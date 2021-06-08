Wasfat - food and recipes app

Hello Dribbblers,

I'm more than happy that the project I've been working on for the past year has gone live. I've worked on a hybrid app called Wasfat and I will be glad to share a couple of app shots in the following days.

Wasfat is Kuwaiti based food and groceries company and so the app itself is in some way a ''food instagram''. Users are able to post recipes, search recipes, order groceries from Wasfat and order food cooked by Kuwaiti verified chefs. Food and groceries ordering is available for now only within Kuwait, but anyone in the world can download the app and use it as a recipe platform.

