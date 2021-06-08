杳芜

Corporate logo Airplane draft

杳芜
杳芜
  • Save
Corporate logo Airplane draft icon branding visual design brand design logo
Download color palette

This is a logo idea made for a new company a long time ago
It’s a pity that it’s not included in the project.
As an airplane draft for everyone to appreciate.
I hope you like it~

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
杳芜
杳芜

More by 杳芜

View profile
    • Like