Fire Inu Coin: is this a scam? What Is The Fastest Way To Buy Fi

Fire Inu is a project created in partnership with Anonymous and is a fork of the Anon project, launched responsibly and with no ill intentions. This product is designed to offer the community a unique redistribution and liquidity function that adapts to the needs of the community.
Having worked closely with the existing community to prove their trustworthiness, as well as demonstrate their reliability as a leader, the team is now working towards creating media, hosting community events, deploying multi-media, developing interactive services, as well as other utility functions.
A BREAKDOWN OF HOW Fire Inu (FINU) DIFFER