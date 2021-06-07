Parmar Hardik

PIRNAR
PIRNAR is a leading European innovator in the field of door entrances. It is a fast growing family company with a highly-developed sales network across Europe.

The company was founded in 1968 when the family craftsman workshop was established. Today, PIRNAR is a leading European innovator in the field of door entrances. It is a fast growing family company with almost 200 employees and a highly developed sales network across Europe. PIRNAR entrances are among the most admired and uncompromisingly manufactured entrances on the market.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
