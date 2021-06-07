A Guide To Investing In PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwap is an exchange and a DEX and an AMM that is powered by Binance's Smart Chain, allowing users to exchange BEP-20 tokens safely and efficiently. Like Uniswap, the platform combines a decentralized trading experience with liquidity pools. PancakeSwap is seen by many as a project with limitless potential since it is the most prominent DAPP on the Binance Smart Chain. Therefore, the platform is extremely popular and currently has $4,720,303,152 in locked liquidity.

