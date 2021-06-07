Carmen Jimenez

Table booking

Carmen Jimenez
Carmen Jimenez
  • Save
Table booking restaurant booking reservations table booking uiux branding minimal layout illustration flat ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi guys! :)

This is a UI concept I created for a company called Wisely. The requirements for this project was to design a more modern, easy to navigate and up-to-date guest profile to perform table bookings.
Please have a look and let me know your feedback in comment section ❤️

- - - - - - - - - - - - -
Follow me on
Instagram | Twitter

Carmen Jimenez
Carmen Jimenez

More by Carmen Jimenez

View profile
    • Like