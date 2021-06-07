Mary Faber

Daily UI :: 001 – Sign Up

Mary Faber
Mary Faber
  • Save
Daily UI :: 001 – Sign Up logo branding app ui 001 dailyui
Daily UI :: 001 – Sign Up logo branding app ui 001 dailyui
Download color palette
  1. 210607_BW_MobileApp_v01C.jpg
  2. 210607_BW_MobileApp_v01F.png

Daily UI Challenge #001

First challenge done! Hoping to shift my branding specialisation into the UI space.

A simple email sign-up concept, expanded from the brand identity project I previously developed for BirthWise.

Feedback welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Mary Faber
Mary Faber

More by Mary Faber

View profile
    • Like