Daily Logo Challenge Day 5: Driverless Car Logo

🚙 Day 5 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Driverless Car logo with company name ‘Onward’ 🍃

I took inspiration from the new Rivian adventure vehicles. Using the circle of the O of ‘Onward’ as the basis, I spun on the idea of travelling to the sunset and the off road nature with the contour lines.

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼