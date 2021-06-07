James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 5: Driverless Car Logo

James West
James West
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily Logo Challenge Day 5: Driverless Car Logo electric electricvehicle chrome carlogo outdoors dailylogochallenge adventure vector logo branding illustration flat design
Daily Logo Challenge Day 5: Driverless Car Logo electric electricvehicle chrome carlogo outdoors dailylogochallenge adventure vector logo branding illustration flat design
Download color palette
  1. GreyMetal_BG.jpg
  2. CarLogo_Chrome-mock.jpg

🚙 Day 5 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Driverless Car logo with company name ‘Onward’ 🍃

I took inspiration from the new Rivian adventure vehicles. Using the circle of the O of ‘Onward’ as the basis, I spun on the idea of travelling to the sunset and the off road nature with the contour lines.

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

James West
James West
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by James West

View profile
    • Like