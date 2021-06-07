Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Travel App

Travel App lighthouse nature colors travel ux design images flat figma application app design app
I'm a UI / UX Design student and I'm making clones of beautiful interfaces.

This was a clone of the "Travel App | User Flow Animation" interface by Dmitry Lauretsky (@dlauretsky)

Here's the original project
https://dribbble.com/shots/15034829-Travel-App-User-Flow-Animation

Thanks!

