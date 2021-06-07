Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stress Less, Do More - To Do List App

Starting working on a brand new project, SoMuchToDo.

It's an iOS to-do list app that fuses together the Pomodoro Technique and Low-Fi music to help you stress less and do more!

Coming to the App Store Fall 2021. ✨

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
