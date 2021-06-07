Tony Conte

Pulse - The Future of Networking

Started working with the team over at Pulse: https://pulsecompany.co/ to help them redesign their user interface. I wanted to keep the design simple and elgent.

UX was also a major issue within the app since many users were confused on what to do after signing up. I set up a simple onboarding to help them understand the value proposition as quickly as possible.

