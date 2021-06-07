Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jorge Sales

User Profile | DailyUI 006

Jorge Sales
Jorge Sales
User Profile | DailyUI 006 app design illustration art ui ux branding graphic design
Hey! After resting a little bit on the weekend, this Monday DailyUI challenge number 006 was a User Profile screen. I made one for a cooking recipe social app. I think I can improve the top part. What do you think? #DailyUI

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
