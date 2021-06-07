User Profile | DailyUI 006

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey! After resting a little bit on the weekend, this Monday DailyUI challenge number 006 was a User Profile screen. I made one for a cooking recipe social app. I think I can improve the top part. What do you think? #DailyUI