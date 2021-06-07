Banana Benders

Trending designs to inspire you
I have always wanted to be a part of the Art Force program in Brisbane and 2020 was the year it happened! This was my proposed artwork to be painted on one of the traffic signal boxes. As the spot was on the corner of a main road in Brisbane and super close to the local city farm, I chose to use the banana as a symbol of both!