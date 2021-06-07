Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tamara Scheiwe

Banana Benders

Tamara Scheiwe
Tamara Scheiwe
  • Save
Banana Benders mural painting black yellow blue illustration banana
Download color palette

I have always wanted to be a part of the Art Force program in Brisbane and 2020 was the year it happened! This was my proposed artwork to be painted on one of the traffic signal boxes. As the spot was on the corner of a main road in Brisbane and super close to the local city farm, I chose to use the banana as a symbol of both!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Tamara Scheiwe
Tamara Scheiwe

More by Tamara Scheiwe

View profile
    • Like