Good for Sale
Gene Maryushenko

SaaS Blocks Figma UI Kit Freebie

Gene Maryushenko
Gene Maryushenko
Hire Me
  • Save
SaaS Blocks Figma UI Kit Freebie landing page website theme template
SaaS Blocks Figma UI Kit Freebie landing page website theme template
SaaS Blocks Figma UI Kit Freebie landing page website theme template
SaaS Blocks Figma UI Kit Freebie landing page website theme template
SaaS Blocks Figma UI Kit Freebie landing page website theme template
SaaS Blocks Figma UI Kit Freebie landing page website theme template
SaaS Blocks Figma UI Kit Freebie landing page website theme template
SaaS Blocks Figma UI Kit Freebie landing page website theme template
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-cover.jpg
  2. Cover.jpg
  3. Variations.jpg
  4. 3-in-1.jpg
  5. Frame 293.jpg
  6. Features.jpg
  7. Unlimited Possibilities.jpg
  8. Download.jpg

SaaS Blocks UI Kit

Price
$1
Buy now
Available on swipe.page
Good for sale
SaaS Blocks UI Kit

SaaS Blocks is a Figma UI Kit - a collection of 70+ designed blocks.
🎁 Freebie -> https://www.figma.com/community/file/982291533598749284
🤩 Full version (❤️ pay what you want ❤️): https://www.swipe.page/saas-blocks

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Gene Maryushenko
Gene Maryushenko
Growth Designer
Hire Me

More by Gene Maryushenko

View profile
    • Like