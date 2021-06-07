Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Breanna Marsh

A Designer's Journey

Breanna Marsh
Breanna Marsh
A Designer's Journey navigating designer hiking journey texture illustration
Putting yourself and your designs out there can be really difficult. I took a stab at writing an article about my process.

Navigating the Complex Journey of Creating an Illustration:
https://bozell.com/navigating-the-complex-journey-of-creating-an-illustration/

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Breanna Marsh
Breanna Marsh

