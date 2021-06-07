A Designer's Journey

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Putting yourself and your designs out there can be really difficult. I took a stab at writing an article about my process.
Navigating the Complex Journey of Creating an Illustration:
https://bozell.com/navigating-the-complex-journey-of-creating-an-illustration/