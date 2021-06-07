RRGraph

#Exploration - Presentation Concept

RRGraph
RRGraph
Hire Me
  • Save
#Exploration - Presentation Concept layout pitch template pitch deck branding graphic design creative powerpoint template presentation design keynote presentation powerpoint
Download color palette

Flax is a modern presentation template bringing brutalism nuance that is famous nowadays. Crafted with passion on contemporary arts, this template can be the best option to deliver a portfolio, artwork, and even to advertise your brands. All in all, this is just for anyone who seeks for the extraordinary concepted visual assets.

Check detail Flax Modern PowerPoint Template
---
Visit our website!
rrgraph

Get in touch with us!
Behance | Pinterest | Instagram | Youtube | LinkedIn

RRGraph
RRGraph
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by RRGraph

View profile
    • Like