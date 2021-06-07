Exploration - Presentation Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Flax is a modern presentation template bringing brutalism nuance that is famous nowadays. Crafted with passion on contemporary arts, this template can be the best option to deliver a portfolio, artwork, and even to advertise your brands. All in all, this is just for anyone who seeks for the extraordinary concepted visual assets.
Check detail Flax Modern PowerPoint Template
---
Visit our website!
rrgraph
Get in touch with us!
Behance | Pinterest | Instagram | Youtube | LinkedIn