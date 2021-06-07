Deputy website

Hi friends,

In January this year, Deputy launched a brand refresh (get into more details here https://www.deputy.com/blog/deputy-brand-a-new-era-of-thriving-workplaces) It was an amazing project to be part of and I am really proud of the work we’ve done.

As Deputy's website designer, I was responsible for making sure the brand was implemented as impactful and delightful as possible, whilst remaining consistent across all our user touch points.

Using a new accessible colour palette, illustrations that reflect the diverse and thriving workplaces we support, we created an impactful and unique experience for our users on www.deputy.com