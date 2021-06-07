Deputy website

Fabiane Molon

In January this year, Deputy launched a brand refresh (get into more details here https://www.deputy.com/blog/deputy-brand-a-new-era-of-thriving-workplaces) It was an amazing project to be part of and I am really proud of the work we’ve done.

As Deputy's website designer, I was responsible for making sure the brand was implemented as impactful and delightful as possible, whilst remaining consistent across all our user touch points.

Using a new accessible colour palette, illustrations that reflect the diverse and thriving workplaces we support, we created an impactful and unique experience for our users on www.deputy.com

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
