Cover Art - Vinyl Mockup

C H A L L E N G E

My buddy, who performs as Calm Lake, reached out to me looking for cover art for a song he wrote about Le Selzter - a 100% family owned seltzer brand, hand made in Montréal.

P R O C E S S

First, I got to listen to the song progress. I was sent 2 versions of the song so far, which were being recorded in Calm Lake's apartment. He told me the story about how one day, he was walking around the plateau, got really thirsty, and encountered his first Le Seltzer drink. Immediately obsessed, he posted on socials about it, tagging the brand, who later reached out offering some kind of type of arrangement that offers him cans of le selzter.

That's what drove him to write a song about it, an hommage to Montréal's hot new non-alcoholic drink, Le Seltzer.

The song reminded me of early Third Eye Blind. I asked him for some cover inspirations, and he sent me a couple of portraits of people just on the surface of water, seemingly drowning or yearning for being under-water and quenching thirst. The images gave me the vibes of Japanese Breakfast's Psychopomp album art.

From there, I knew I wanted to stick a blue pallet, and incorporate Le Selzter's iconic squiggle branding.

S O L U T I O N

I started by searching for royalty-free images that ressembled the inspirations he sent over.

I wanted to create something more editorial that was super close to Le Seltzer's branding, hence the first variation.

After presenting an early version of the first variation, the client's feedback was that he wanted a white canvas style border around the image, which would then be centered and shrunk to proportion. He was also worried about copyrights, which rightfully so, despite creating a different version of their logo.

We played around with a few options there, and then we came up with a more minimal solution.

Final version is the 2nd variation.

--

Vinyl Mockup Source:

https://graphicburger.com/vinyl-record-psd-mockup/

Photo Image Source:

Shutterstock