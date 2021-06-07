Late Bloomer

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lately I've been experimenting with creating more badges. I have always loved them for digital, print, stickers, sewing them on a bag, they are awesome! When I have designed them in the past I hated the way they came out which made me not want to design them anymore. Now I'm giving them another go, having fun with it, and here is one I created during lunch recently.

