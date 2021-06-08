Muneeb Sandhu ⚔️
ConvrtX

Payment Transfer Mobile UI

Muneeb Sandhu ⚔️
ConvrtX
Muneeb Sandhu ⚔️ for ConvrtX
Hire Us
  • Save
Payment Transfer Mobile UI graphic design send money paymenttransfermobileapp mobileui mobileapp paymenttransfer transfer payment uiuxdesigner ui branding uiux uiuxdesign typography illustration design
Download color palette

Hello Awesome People 🏀

ConvrtX is one of the fastest growing Incubators in North America, we’re that technical cofounder you wish you had!

We have reshaped the way startups are created, strategic solutions to get your project off the ground.

Thanks for checking us out! ❤️

Wanna work with us: https://calendly.com/c/GHGTWIPHKML43M6B

Email Us: Hello@convrtx.com
www.ConvrtX.com

On this call we will further discuss your idea and figure out if we can be of assistance.

Available for new projects: muneeb.designer86@gmail.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/muneeb-altaf-aa827b45/
https://www.behance.net/mobisandhue9a7

ConvrtX
ConvrtX
We Make Ideas 🦄 Known 🌱
Hire Us

More by ConvrtX

View profile
    • Like