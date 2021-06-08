Payment Transfer Mobile UI

Hello Awesome People 🏀

ConvrtX is one of the fastest growing Incubators in North America, we’re that technical cofounder you wish you had!

We have reshaped the way startups are created, strategic solutions to get your project off the ground.

Thanks for checking us out! ❤️

Wanna work with us: https://calendly.com/c/GHGTWIPHKML43M6B

Email Us: Hello@convrtx.com

www.ConvrtX.com

On this call we will further discuss your idea and figure out if we can be of assistance.

Available for new projects: muneeb.designer86@gmail.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/muneeb-altaf-aa827b45/

https://www.behance.net/mobisandhue9a7