Ardiann Fauzi

W Monogram for a non-logo graphic designer :P

Ardiann Fauzi
Ardiann Fauzi
Hire Me
  • Save
W Monogram for a non-logo graphic designer :P simple logo modern logo gradient logo gradient pictorial mark monogram w monogram w logo for designer design brand guideline brand logocollection brand identity brand and identity branding logo
W Monogram for a non-logo graphic designer :P simple logo modern logo gradient logo gradient pictorial mark monogram w monogram w logo for designer design brand guideline brand logocollection brand identity brand and identity branding logo
W Monogram for a non-logo graphic designer :P simple logo modern logo gradient logo gradient pictorial mark monogram w monogram w logo for designer design brand guideline brand logocollection brand identity brand and identity branding logo
Download color palette
  1. 01.png
  2. 02.png
  3. 03.png

So, I got this project from fiverr. The client was so nice giving me some tip. I asked him what kind of logo he needed. He simply explained he is a graphic designer too! but a little bit messed up with logo design. I assume he needs an identity for his design business too. Then this is what he got, a simple w monogram

Ardiann Fauzi
Ardiann Fauzi
Pictorial, Icon, Monogram, Minimalist, Modern Logos & Brands
Hire Me

More by Ardiann Fauzi

View profile
    • Like