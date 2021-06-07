Swimming Fishes | Ying Yang Concept | Living versus Existing

This illustration was created for a blog post about the difference between living fully in life versus simply existing. As creative people mostly have to fit into molds to succeed, is often stressing, damaging and hard to sustain long term to work on things we are not meant to do.

That was the point of creating this illustration, because is not the same to love and enjoy life like the first fish, than trying to swim but feeling so tired of existing that just swimming is exhausting.