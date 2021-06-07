Our fresh website ✨

As part of our brand refresh rollout, we gave our website a massive upgrade! We are so proud of how impactful, delightful and wonderfully *us* our new website feels. 💛

Using our vibrant new colour palette and illustrations, we incorporated accessible and inclusive design principles to ensure our website resonates with the diverse and thriving workplaces we support.

Our brilliant web designer Fabiane Molon owned this project and did a stellar job refreshing all of our web experiences in a really short time frame. She added extra sparkles and creativity to our website, while ensuring it integrated cohesively within our customer journey.

Check it out for yourself at deputy.com