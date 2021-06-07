Fable App Icon

Kevin Wong

I was responsible for creating Fable's app icon. Fable is all about capturing the essence of learning: i.e. fishing for knowledge.

That's what I decided to go with.

The rod shape is modeled after the "florin sign," which relates to script. Black ink upon a yellowing page denotes learning, like a library.

I decided to add a red bookmark to catch users' attention.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
