Fable App Icon

I was responsible for creating Fable's app icon. Fable is all about capturing the essence of learning: i.e. fishing for knowledge.
That's what I decided to go with.
The rod shape is modeled after the "florin sign," which relates to script. Black ink upon a yellowing page denotes learning, like a library.
I decided to add a red bookmark to catch users' attention.