Jason Thue

Daily UI // 006 // User Profile

Daily UI // 006 // User Profile
For the User Profile Daily UI Challenge, I built off of the customizable Nintendo Themes concept I designed functionality for and updated the Profile page accordingly. For more context, and additional UI designs, check it out here: https://www.jasonthue.com/projects/nintendo-switch-ux-ui-design

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
