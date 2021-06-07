Mila Kruk

Customized to Your Hearing Thresholds

This one was a bit challenging. We agreed on pastel color palette and a light background, but during the website design process the dark bg appeared. I kept secondary elements in modest color palette and added brighter orange to the main character to highlight him.

Illustration from the hearing aids set for https://audiomont.com

