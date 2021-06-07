Good for Sale
Din Studio

PORTALY - Modern display font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
PORTALY - Modern display font logo design font logo type fonts branding
PORTALY - Modern display font logo design font logo type fonts branding
PORTALY - Modern display font logo design font logo type fonts branding
PORTALY - Modern display font logo design font logo type fonts branding
PORTALY - Modern display font logo design font logo type fonts branding
PORTALY - Modern display font logo design font logo type fonts branding
PORTALY - Modern display font logo design font logo type fonts branding
PORTALY - Modern display font logo design font logo type fonts branding
Download color palette
  1. Portaly (WEB) (1).jpg
  2. Portaly (WEB) (2).jpg
  3. Portaly (WEB) (3).jpg
  4. Portaly (WEB) (4).jpg
  5. Portaly (WEB) (5).jpg
  6. Portaly (WEB) (6).jpg
  7. Portaly (WEB) (7).jpg
  8. Portaly (WEB) (8).jpg

PORTALY -- Modern display font

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on din-studio.com
Good for sale
PORTALY -- Modern display font

Introducing Portaly – A Display Font

This typeface with modern style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. It is very suitable to be used on your website, for your social media branding, Pinterest banners, printed invitations, and more!

Includes:
Portaly Blackstar (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
Beautiful Ligatures
Alternates
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13295/portaly.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/portaly/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Din Studio
Din Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Din Studio

View profile
    • Like