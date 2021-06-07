PORTALY -- Modern display font

Introducing Portaly – A Display Font

This typeface with modern style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. It is very suitable to be used on your website, for your social media branding, Pinterest banners, printed invitations, and more!

Includes:

Portaly Blackstar (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

Beautiful Ligatures

Alternates

Multilingual Support

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13295/portaly.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/portaly/