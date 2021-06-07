PORTALY -- Modern display font

Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing Portaly – A Display Font
This typeface with modern style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. It is very suitable to be used on your website, for your social media branding, Pinterest banners, printed invitations, and more!
Includes:
Portaly Blackstar (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Beautiful Ligatures
Alternates
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13295/portaly.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/portaly/