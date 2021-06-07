Trending designs to inspire you
I love japan, I love Japanese culture, Koi fish ive always found so peaceful, Beautiful creatures.
Alot of work went into this shot, Loving the water background layers!
Created in Adobe Illustrator, Any opinions?